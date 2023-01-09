With the beginning of new year, the season of festivities started with Makar Sankranti. The celebration was held in St Peters Engineering college under Gundla Pochamma Municipality. Organized under the name Umang 2023.

Students actively participated in different activities, like singing, dancing, rangoli and kite flying.

In this program, Secretary TV Reddy said that among the traditional festivals, Sankranti is a very popular festival, which is celebrated regardless of whether it is rural or urban. Principal Dr. Srilatha Garu explained the importance of Sankranti festival in Telugu. Director Smt. Saroja Reddy said that Sankranti festival and harvests are celebrated with great enthusiasm in Telugu states.

More than 1500 students participated in the celebration and with their cultural programs entertained the guests. Director Anurag Reddy congratulated the management and student counsel for organizing such programs and wished all those who participated in the program. In this program, the teachers and students were dressed up in various traditional attires of the college as colorful greens. The celebration ended with everyone flying kite