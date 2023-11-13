The state government's negligence caused fire accidents- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy expressed shock over the fire accident in a chemical godown in Nampally on Sunday.

Addressing the media after visiting the fire accident site and calling on the victims, he termed the incident unfortunate.

He said that the incident took place due to a chemical godown located ahead of the residential area. Initial reports from the police identified that the accident occurred due to firecrackers, and 9 people died in the area of people living in 16 plots in the vicinity of the chemical godown.

Kishan Reddy recalled that he had written letters to the State Chief Secretary and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission on the repeated occurrence of fire accidents due to chemical godowns in the residential localities and to take necessary action. But no efforts were made in that direction. The state government's negligence has resulted in such accidents taking place, he added.

He questioned why unauthorised godowns were allowed to crop up in the residential areas.

He assured financial assistance for the families of those who died in the fire accident from the PM Cares by the evening of Monday. He demanded the state government to come to the rescue of the victims of the fire accident.

He further demanded the State government should at least wake up now and take stringent action against all the unauthorised godowns in Hyderabad.







