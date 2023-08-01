  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

This is a terror attack: Asad on RPF Jawan’s shooting spree on train

This is a terror attack: Asad on RPF Jawan’s shooting spree on train
x
Highlights

Terms this incident as ‘product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech’

Hyderabad: Responding to reports of shooting spree by RPF Jawan who shot dead four persons including his senior on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Express, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed this as ‘terror attack’.He termed this incident as ‘product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech’ and ‘unwillingness’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it.

“Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress,” he tweeted.It is believed that three of the passengers were bearded men, who were shot dead because of their Muslim identity, after the accused sprayed bullets on his senior.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad