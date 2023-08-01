This is a terror attack: Asad on RPF Jawan’s shooting spree on train

Hyderabad: Responding to reports of shooting spree by RPF Jawan who shot dead four persons including his senior on a moving Jaipur-Mumbai Express, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed this as ‘terror attack’.He termed this incident as ‘product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech’ and ‘unwillingness’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put an end to it.

“Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong #JaipurMumbaiExpress,” he tweeted.It is believed that three of the passengers were bearded men, who were shot dead because of their Muslim identity, after the accused sprayed bullets on his senior.