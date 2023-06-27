Three-day anti-drug drive ends, youth urged to say no to drugs

♦ Youth actively engage in workshops, dialogues, and visual content to raise awareness



♦ Home Minister and dignitaries commend the campaign’s impact, urge youth to say no to drugs

Hyderabad: On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the youth led three-day Anti-drug State wide awareness campaign ended on a grand note on Monday at Shourya convention centre at Yousufguda battalion with several students and artists joining the occasion to denounce, inform and raise awareness about this scourge in various forms.

The campaign was jointly organised by Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Transgender Persons (DWCDS),

The massive campaign witnessed the bubbling youth’s active engagement and echoed an astounding message across the State of all platforms about the dangers of drugs and the devastating consequences of addiction. TSNAB successfully spearheaded the campaign tailored to the youth demographic, through interactive workshops, dialogues, and engaging visual content and tone that resonated with the latter.

On this occasion, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali lauded the services of the TSNAB and the state police and retraced the Govt’s resolve and the measures taken to root out the menace.

Actress Krithi Shetty addressed the youth and shared that she was happy to be vocal about this noble cause of awareness. “Good friends never force you to try drugs.”

DGP Anjani Kumar, CV Anand, (Director TSNAB & Hyderabad commissioner) and other dignitaries urged the youth to ‘Saynotodrugs’ and inspired them with impactful speeches. The campaign left an indelible impact on the community.

Renowned artists Kavya (hula hoop and flow artist), Telugu wrapper Pranav Changaty, Vyshnavi and team, Mahaa project band showcased their exceptional talents, contributing to the awareness campaign through various art forms. The mesmerising performances captivated the audience. Later, Mahmood Ali also presented awards to the winners and the teams of TSNAB, DWCDS and released a book on this occasion.