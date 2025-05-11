Hyderabad: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Sphoorthy Engineering College is organizing a self-financed three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)" from 8th to 10th May 2025 under the guidance of AICTE.

The sessions are being facilitated by Ms. Ridhi Chirag Sachade (Resource Person), Ms. G. Prashanthi (Co-facilitator), and Dr.Ishrat Meera Mirzana (Observer), all from the NCCIP AICTE Regional Panel (RP) team.

Secretary and Correspondent Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Dr. V. S. GiridharAkkula, and IQAC Coordinator Dr.Gayathri addressed the participants and emphasized the importance of Universal Human Values in higher education.

Universal Human Values (UHV) aim to promote ethical competence, clarity in human relationships, and a deeper understanding of harmony in individual, social, and environmental dimensions. Rooted in self-exploration, the UHV framework helps educators and students alike to cultivate a sense of purpose, responsibility, and well-being, which are essential in shaping a holistic educational environment.

Faculty members from various departments are actively engaging in this enriching and reflective learning experience, aimed at fostering value-based education and holistic development.