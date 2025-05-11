Live
- CM Yogi praises ‘Operation Sindoor’, says ‘Ask Pakistan about the power of BrahMos’
- National Technology Day 2025: Innovation, Inclusion and India’s Tech-Driven Tomorrow
- Kurnool district police honour parents of soldiers serving at the borders
- CAIT conference to deliberate on safeguarding India’s Rs 140 lakh crore retail trade
- Empowering Women Through Financial Literacy: "Finance For Her" Reaches 700+ Women Across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Antibiotics during infancy linked to early puberty in girls
- Three-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)"
- Srisailam temple authorities asked to enhance facilities for pilgrims
- IMD forecast for early monsoon brightens Kuruvai prospects in TN's Cauvery delta
- Collector stresses on new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Dhone
Three-Day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)"
The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Sphoorthy Engineering College is organizing a self-financed three-day Faculty Development Program
Hyderabad: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Sphoorthy Engineering College is organizing a self-financed three-day Faculty Development Program (FDP) on "Introductory Universal Human Values (UHV)" from 8th to 10th May 2025 under the guidance of AICTE.
The sessions are being facilitated by Ms. Ridhi Chirag Sachade (Resource Person), Ms. G. Prashanthi (Co-facilitator), and Dr.Ishrat Meera Mirzana (Observer), all from the NCCIP AICTE Regional Panel (RP) team.
Secretary and Correspondent Shri S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Dr. V. S. GiridharAkkula, and IQAC Coordinator Dr.Gayathri addressed the participants and emphasized the importance of Universal Human Values in higher education.
Universal Human Values (UHV) aim to promote ethical competence, clarity in human relationships, and a deeper understanding of harmony in individual, social, and environmental dimensions. Rooted in self-exploration, the UHV framework helps educators and students alike to cultivate a sense of purpose, responsibility, and well-being, which are essential in shaping a holistic educational environment.
Faculty members from various departments are actively engaging in this enriching and reflective learning experience, aimed at fostering value-based education and holistic development.