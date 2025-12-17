Three held for Tolichowki murder, one still at large

Hyderabad: The Tolichowki police have detected a murder case and apprehended three accused persons, including two women, for the murder of a 23-year-old man in Tolichowki.

Police arrested Shaik Bilal (25), an auto driver, and his wife Sana Begum (23), who works as a maid, alongside Ruhi Begum (23). Mohd Naveed (22), an auto driver, is currently absconding. The accused persons were arrested for the murder of Mohammed Irfan, who was also an auto driver.

According to police, following the complaint from the deceased's father, Mohammed Maulana, police registered a case and investigated. In a complaint received on 15 December, Maulana stated that on 14 December, Bilal along with his family members came to his house and alleged that his son, Adnan, had spread rumours about Bilal’s wife.

G Chandra Mohan DCP, South West zone, said that Bilal, his brother-in-law Naveed, his wife Sana Begum, and his cousin sister Ruhi then went to an auto stand at Marwa Dental Hospital and inquired about Adnan.

Suspecting their intention, Irfan along with his two friends followed them and had arguments. Following the confrontation, Bilal stabbed Irfan on the chest with a knife. Soon after, Irfan’s friends shifted him to Olive Hospital, where a duty doctor examined him and declared him dead.

On Tuesday, the accused persons Bilal, Sana, and Ruhi were arrested at Afsar Khan Colony, Golconda, Hyderabad, and were subsequently produced before the Honourable Court.