Three two-wheelers gutted in mishap

Three two-wheelers parked near Alluri Traders building were gutted in a fire accident after midnight on Monday. One of the victims, Nayeem, left his...

Kukatpally: Three two-wheelers parked near Alluri Traders building were gutted in a fire accident after midnight on Monday. One of the victims, Nayeem, left his vehicle in the parking lot and went home nearby.

Another, Harish resides with his brother-in-law in the building. The Kukatpally police, who are investigating the case, said the mishap occurred at around 2 am after smoke emerged. The Fire Services personnel informed the police. The vehicles were gutted even before the Fire Brigade reached the spot, the police said.

