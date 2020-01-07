Three two-wheelers gutted in mishap
Highlights
Kukatpally: Three two-wheelers parked near Alluri Traders building were gutted in a fire accident after midnight on Monday. One of the victims, Nayeem, left his vehicle in the parking lot and went home nearby.
Another, Harish resides with his brother-in-law in the building. The Kukatpally police, who are investigating the case, said the mishap occurred at around 2 am after smoke emerged. The Fire Services personnel informed the police. The vehicles were gutted even before the Fire Brigade reached the spot, the police said.
8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT