Thundershowers forecast in Hyderabad

Begumpet: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/light rain/a few spells of rain or thundershowers is forecast for Hyderabad on September 4, 5 and 6, the IMD bulletin said on Friday.

On September 7 moderate rain is likely, followed by rain for the next two days. With heavy rain lashing the city and cloudy sky during the last two days, the day temperatures continued to fall.

The maximum temperatures from September 4 to 9 are likely to be 29, 29, 30, 29, 28 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. It was 32.8 deg C during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. The relative humidity was 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Friday extended the heavy rain, thunderstorm & lightning, squall warning to Telangana till September 7. It said the Southwest Monsoon was active in the State, with rainfall occurring at many places. Kothagudem recorded the day's highest of 13 cm; Chandur (Nalgonda) 11 cm, Wargal (Siddipet), Tadwai (Mulugu) 10 each.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Ibrahimpatnam (RR), Medchal, Shameerpet 8 each, Doultabad (Siddipet) 7, Hakimpet 6, Mirdoddi (Siddipet), Golkonda, Hayathnagar (RR) 5 each, Kohir (Sangareddy), Kondurg (RR), Hyderabad , Ramayampet (Medak) 4 each, Dindigul, Vikarabad , Saroornagar 3 each, Kondapak (Siddipet), Manchal (RR), Naykal (Sangareddy) Yacharam (RR) 2 each.

There was one cm rain each in Seri Lingampally, Uppal, Chegunta, Dubbak, Marpalle (Vikarabad) and Gajwel.