Ticket sales commence for Indo-Bangla T20 match

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao announced that ticket sales for the third T20 match between India and Bangladesh, scheduled to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, commenced on Saturday. Tickets are available exclusively online, with no offline sales at counters.

The ticket booking began on Saturday at 12:30 PM through the Paytm Insider app or website. Ticket prices start from Rs 750 and go up to Rs 15,000, catering to a wide range of cricket fans.

Jagan Mohan Rao further explained that tickets booked online can be redeemed from 8th to 12th October at Gymkhana Stadium in Secunderabad. Fans who book tickets online will need to collect their physical tickets by visiting Gymkhana Stadium in person. To receive their tickets, spectators must bring a printout of their online booking confirmation and a valid ID card, ensuring that the tickets are handed directly to the purchaser.

The physical tickets can be collected at Gymkhana Stadium between 11 AM and 7 PM by presenting the printed booking confirmation along with any government-approved identification card. This process aims to ensure secure ticket distribution and proper identity verification for entry to the event.