Tight security measures in place for JH bypoll; deposit of arms ordered

Hyderabad: Aheadof the critical by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency scheduled for November 11, police authorities have mandated the deposit of all licensed arms within the jurisdiction to ensure a peaceful and secure electoral environment.

This precautionary directive aims to prevent any misuse of firearms during the politically charged election period and maintain public order in the upscale Hyderabad neighborhood.

The Jubilee Hills by-election has drawn considerable political attention, with several candidates, including major party nominees and independents, filing nominations.

The Election Commission has outlined strict election guidelines, including nomination deadlines and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, underscoring efforts to conduct a free and fair election.

With the high stakes involved, security measures such as the arms deposit order reflect the authorities' commitment to curbing violence and intimidation during the electoral process.

This measure comes amid heightened political activities and public interest, as the constituency plays a pivotal role in Telangana's political landscape.

The deposit order ensures that while democratic processes unfold, community safety remains uncompromised.