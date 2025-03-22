Time for R&D in biodegradable plastic: SKLTHU V-C

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy said that research is needed on biodegradable plastic to keep vegetables and fruits fresh for a long time. Fruit covers are being used to prevent pests in mango, guava, papadi, sweet potato and pomegranate crops.

However, in the context of losses due to the use of large amounts of paper covers, there are still benefits with the use of biodegradable plastic, he said.

There is also a need to develop plastic mulch with colours, specifically required for each crop, he said. He spoke at a programme organised by the Sri Group of Industries at Rajendranagar Horticultural College in Hyderabad.

He urged scientists to also undertake appropriate research to construct greenhouses required for cultivating vegetables all year round at low cost. He said that if PG and PhD students also focus on research in mechanisation, there will be better results.