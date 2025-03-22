Live
- Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred
- AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle
- On World Water Day, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to conserve nature's vital element
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
- Jio’s Best Plans to Watch IPL 2025 for Free on JioHotstar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 March, 2025
Time for R&D in biodegradable plastic: SKLTHU V-C
Hyderabad: Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy said that research is needed on...
Hyderabad: Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Rajireddy said that research is needed on biodegradable plastic to keep vegetables and fruits fresh for a long time. Fruit covers are being used to prevent pests in mango, guava, papadi, sweet potato and pomegranate crops.
However, in the context of losses due to the use of large amounts of paper covers, there are still benefits with the use of biodegradable plastic, he said.
There is also a need to develop plastic mulch with colours, specifically required for each crop, he said. He spoke at a programme organised by the Sri Group of Industries at Rajendranagar Horticultural College in Hyderabad.
He urged scientists to also undertake appropriate research to construct greenhouses required for cultivating vegetables all year round at low cost. He said that if PG and PhD students also focus on research in mechanisation, there will be better results.