TMTG’s Eric Swider pledges Rs 1 lakh cr investment in Future City

Bharat Future City: The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) Current Board Member Eric Swider on Monday announced investing Rs 1 lakh crore over the next 10 years in the Future City. Eric Swider was speaking at the inaugural session of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City here on Monday.

Swider said, “Capital will flow like water to the easiest place it can find. So when you are looking to make an investment, you look for a place where investors are received well and welcomed. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear that our capital is welcome here, and this place is on the rise.”

He said that technology capitals around the world were emerging from India. “India is on the rise. I don’t think India will stop. I am very excited to invest, and I would like the CM to know that over the next 10 years, our intention is to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in the Future City,” said Swider.