TMU warns of Raj Bhavan siege if Governor does not clear RTC Bill

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) has warned that it would lay siege to the Raj Bhavan if Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan does not pass the RTC Bill. The TMU is the largest union representing RTC workers in Telangana. The draft RTC Bill, cleared by the Telangana Cabinet, to merge the corporation with the State Government was sent to the Governor for her assent as it was a financial bill. Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has not yet given her assent to the RTC Bill. She has until the end of the current Assembly session to do so. If she does not, the TMU has threatened to lay siege to the Raj Bhavan.

TMU General Secretary Thomas Reddy said that the Governor is acting like a “BJP party worker” by delaying the RTC Bill. He accused the Governor of trying to sabotage the efforts of the state government to save the RTC. He also said that the RTC workers were a powerful force in Telangana politics and that the Governor should not underestimate their resolve. He said that the RTC workers would not hesitate to take to the streets if the Governor does not pass the RTC Bill.