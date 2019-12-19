TNGO cricket tournament begins at Gymkhana Grounds

Secunderabad: The Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture, V Srinivas Goud, along with chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana state Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy, inaugurated a four-day cricket tournament organised by TNGO at Gymkhana Grounds on Wednesday. The tournament would conclude on December 21.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister advised employees to spare some time for sports which would improve their physical fitness and bring peace of mind. Former chairman of Beverage Corporation Devi Varaprasad, TNGO president Ravinder Reddy, general secretary Rajender, Hyderabad district TNGO president Mujeed and district employee union leaders were present on the occasion.