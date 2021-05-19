To test negative stay calm

Hyderabad: As soon as you test positive isolate yourself and if advised home quarantine take isolation easy, enjoy your own privacy, keep your mind busy by doing things you love, adopt hobbies like reading books, watching TV shows, talk on video calls with your family and friends and enjoy your time, avoid negative thoughts and negative conversations, And donot forget to do some light exercise or dance for music to boost yourself, said a young lady from Nizamabad who won her Covid -19 as brave as a lion.



Recalling her Covid journey, D Vinoothna said positivity is most needed in this current pandemic. She said from the day she tested positive, she said she adopted 'Take it easy policy.'

Now that she has recovered, she says, it's still surprising to her that she had covid. Sharing her isolation experience, Vinoothna said, "It was hard to stay away from family and staying away from my little child who is just 14 months old. That was the toughest part of isolation. "The only thing I felt to do after testing positive is to stay calm and self isolate to take proper medication and rest.

I am an easy going person, yet it was difficult as the situations demanded. I left my child at my parents place and the urge to see her at the earliest also added to her determination to come out of the viral infection. But one appeal she makes is please be extra careful and follow all precautions as the second wave has proved to be more dangerous than the first one. Stay Safe please, she adds.