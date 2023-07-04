Live
Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 04-07-2023
Check out the Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here.
1. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a Traffic advisory in view of the security reason for the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Tuesday. From 10 am to 10.30 am on Tuesday, the President will arrive at Hakimpet Air Force Station and proceed to Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Bolarum. Read More
2. Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication and language skills among students and job seekers, the Osmania University will be conducting certificate courses from July 12. A certificate course will be conducted in English communication skills and personality development for students, professionals, job seekers and housewives at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College Engineering and this certificate will be conducted in two sessions, from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm. Read More
3. RANGAREDDY: GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has made a remarkable stride towards sustainability by announcing its complete transition to 100 percent renewable energy for all its operations. Read More
4. Hyderabad: The 37th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week will begin from Tuesday and would continue till July 9 in which about 100 sailors from across the country would be participating in the national ranking event which would help them secure a place in the next National Games. Read More
5. Hyderabad: Amidst the war of words between the Governor and the Health Minister, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a surprise visit to the Osmania General Hospital overseeing all the hospital wards and engaged in discussions with both the patients and the doctors and para-medical staff. She raised concern over the quality of facilities and the issue of limited space. Read More