Osmania University to conduct English language skills course

Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication and language skills among students and job seekers, the Osmania University will be conducting certificate courses from July 12.

A certificate course will be conducted in English communication skills and personality development for students, professionals, job seekers and housewives at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College Engineering and this certificate will be conducted in two sessions, from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Interested students can register on the website www.uceou.edu -CELT-index.phpby July 11 and also contact on 7989903001. In addition to imparting communication aspects, the course will also educate students on soft skills and various aspects of personality development.