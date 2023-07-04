Live
- Two months after marriage, woman flees with cash and jewelry in Karimnagar
- BJP lays focus on AP, Chances of TDP joining NDA brightens
- All sections of people frustrated with YSRCP misrule: TDP leaders
- Daily Forex Rates (04-07-2023)
- Tirumala: Bhagavatha Parayanam begins on a grand note
- PL Technical Research: Buy KOTAK BANK - Technical Pick
- PL Technicals daily morning report - july 4
- PL Technical Research: Buy DCB BANK - Medium Term Tech Pick
- CM Jagan lays stone for Amul Chittoor dairy, lashes Naidu
- Our guarantee schemes are getting more publicity, thanks to BJP: DCM DK Shivakumar
Osmania University to conduct English language skills course
Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication and language skills among students and job seekers, the Osmania University will be conducting...
Hyderabad: As an initiative to improve communication and language skills among students and job seekers, the Osmania University will be conducting certificate courses from July 12.
A certificate course will be conducted in English communication skills and personality development for students, professionals, job seekers and housewives at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at the University College Engineering and this certificate will be conducted in two sessions, from 6 am to 8 am and 6 pm to 8 pm.
Interested students can register on the website www.uceou.edu -CELT-index.phpby July 11 and also contact on 7989903001. In addition to imparting communication aspects, the course will also educate students on soft skills and various aspects of personality development.