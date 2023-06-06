Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 06-06-2023

1. Rangareddy: The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Stephen Ravindra, inaugurated the newly constructed Madhapur Traffic DCP office and Additional Traffic DCP office on Monday. These offices, situated on the third floor ofMadhapur DCP office in Gachibowli, have been established to enhance traffic control measures in the region. During the inauguration, Stephen Ravindra highlighted that the newly established DCP and ADCP offices are fully equipped with necessary facilities. This step has been taken in response to the increasing traffic demands in the area, with the establishment of new traffic police stations at Narsingi, Medchal, Rayadurgam, and RC Puram. To ensure efficient traffic management, rigorous measures like the traffic task force have been implemented. The authorities aim to create a seamless working environment for the staff, especially with the upcoming rainy season approaching, to minimise inconvenience for motorists. Read More

2. Hyderabad: In commemoration of World Environment Day, the Institute of Genetics at Osmania University hosted a 2K walk on the Institute of Genetics Campus in Begumpet. The event aimed to serve as a timely reminder of the crucial importance of preserving and protecting our environment for both present and future generations. Read More

3. Hyderabad: As a part of security measures for the Haj camp 2023, the Hyderabad city police has deployed over 200 policemen for the Haj camp in Haj House in Nampally. The camp will be held between June 6 to June 22. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Under the initiative “Olive Green, Defending Environment” by the Indian Army, units within the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) are actively engaging in various activities to promote environmental awareness and community participation. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The replacement of original vehicle headlights with high-power LED headlamps has become a prevailing trend in Hyderabad. However, this practice of installing aftermarket headlamps and using high beams on city roads not only obstructs the view of oncoming motorists but also poses a significant risk. Many drivers also opt to install additional lights, predominantly LEDs, in their vehicles, further distracting others on the road. Read More



