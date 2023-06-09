Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 09-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Patients at Osmania Hospital experienced severe inconvenience when the power supply was unexpectedly cut off for more than two hours. This disruption caused delays and frustration for the outpatients who rely on obtaining OP cards before consulting the doctors. On Thursday, the patients were forced to wait in long queues as the hospital staff was unable to generate computerized OP cards due to the power outage. This situation led to anger among the patients, who criticised the doctors for insisting on the OP cards while the hospital was facing power issues. Some patients even reported that the pharmacy personnel refused to provide them with necessary medicines unless they presented the new OP cards. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan, on Thursday ridiculed comments of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Has the State government hit a roadblock and grid-locked itself on the regularisation of contract faculty? The issue has come to the fore following the University Contact Teachers-Joint Action Committee Telangana State (UCT-JAC-TS) stepping up its ante against the government. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Due to track restoration works at Bahanaga Bazaar station in Kharagpur division after the Coromandel train mishap, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled a few trains.Shalimar-Hyderabad(no-18045) and Hyderabad-Shalimar (no-18046) which were scheduled to run on June 9 have been cancelled. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) launched its state-of-the-art facility at the Technology Development Centre, Osmania University on Thursday. This landmark centre marks a significant achievement for Telangana, as it becomes the first national hub dedicated to cutting-edge additive manufacturing technologies, also known as 3D printing. Read More



