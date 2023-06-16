Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates 16-06-2023

1. Hyderabad: Members of ‘Save Osmania University Legacy’ (SOUL) in association with Social Democratic Forum (SDF) and Vedation Protection Committee (VPC) organised a round table conference highlighting various issues in Osmania University. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police announced a traffic restriction in view of the visit of President of India, Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday. Read More

3. Rangareddy: In a significant crackdown named “Operation Drug India”, LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) police conducted a series of raids on an illegal godown, leading to the discovery of counterfeit medicines. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Chaitanyapuripolice station, prompting immediate action by the authorities. Read More

4. Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the commissioner’s Task Force reportedly collecting money from the unemployed on the pretext of providing jobs at the Nampally Criminal Court. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Agriculture Working Group (AWG) Ministerial Meeting of G20 began on Thursday in Hyderabad in which more than 200 delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations, including Ministers and Director Generals attended the meeting. Read More