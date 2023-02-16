Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

Check out Latest Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today Here









1.Hyderabad: As the current financial year is heading towards end on March 31, the State government has geared up to achieve the revenue targets set in 2022-2023 financial year.













2. Hyderabad: Active mobility is playing a key role in the city's development, as the State government is also encouraging active mobility by laying cycling tracks. Various cycling communities have joined hands to create awareness among people.













3.Hyderabad: The Army Recruiting Office, Secunderabad, on Wednesday released a fresh notification regarding the Agniveer recruitment rally inviting online applications from unmarried men candidates.













4.Hyderabad: While the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake left the Turkish nationalist homeless, the philanthropists from the city face agony of not being able to come to their rescue as their help is unable to reach the needy. Thanks to the warehouses which are already filled with relief material and there is not enough space to accommodate more articles. The kind-hearted citizens were asked to wait until the warehouse gets empty.













5.Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have won six medals in the recent fifth All-India Masters Games held at Gachibowli Stadium. On Wednesday TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar congratulated them and directed officials concerned to make arrangements for the participants to go to South Korea for international event.




