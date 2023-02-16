  • Menu
TSRTC employees win medals at All-India Masters Games

Highlights

TSRTC employees have won six medals in the recent fifth All-India Masters Games held at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have won six medals in the recent fifth All-India Masters Games held at Gachibowli Stadium. On Wednesday TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar congratulated them and directed officials concerned to make arrangements for the participants to go to South Korea for international event.

The employees include K Srinivas (two gold medals and one silver in swimming), M Anjali (gold in archery), K Kishan (silver medal in archery and bronze in shooting). They have been selected for the International Asia-Pacific Masters Games to be held in South Korea in May this year.

