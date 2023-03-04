Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: India's civil aviation industry will soon get global recognition when the Rs 400 crore Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at the Begumpet Airport becomes operational by July 2023. Read More

2. Hyderabad: It appears that the truce that was witnessed between the KCR government and the Governor on the eve of the Budget Session of the Assembly is not being carried forward. Some ministers and BRS leaders are continuing to make comments against Governor Tamilisai Sundararajan alleging that she was continuing to sit over the Bills and other proposals sent to her by the state government.



3. Rangareddy: Having been disappointed with the reported lukewarm representations of the local councillors and, most importantly, municipal authorities depriving them of basic amenities, the people with common consent in different wards of the Jalpally municipality are equipping themselves with facilities like pliable roads and underground sewerage lines in their colonies with money contribution.

4. Hyderabad: Ahead of festivals including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Sri Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi, Hyderabad City Commissioner C V Anand instructed to form new peace committees with more youngsters on board.

5. Hyderabad: In a bid to create awareness about effective handling of fire break-outs, as a part of fire safety awareness, every Friday mock drills and awareness programmes will be conducted all over the State.












