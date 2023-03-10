Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: In order to minimise inconvenience for commuters and facilitate speedy construction of the steel bridge at Chikkadpally, the traffic police have imposed traffic restrictions for three months starting from March 10 to June 16. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The SCR (South Central Railway) achieving a whopping cumulative freight loading of 122.628 MTs, surpassing the 122.498 MTs registered in 2018-19. This has been its best-ever freight revenue since its inception by earning Rs 12,016 crore of originating freight revenue in the current fiscal. Read More

3. Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday called upon party leaders to observe "Mahila Gosa-BJP Bharosa" to highlight atrocities against women in Telangana. Interacting with party women leaders here, he said the diksha was meant to expose the nine-year BRS rule letting down women and to expose its ploy in bringing forth the issue of the Women Reservations Bill for saving the CM's family. Party national vice-president D K Aruna, national executive member Vijaya Shanthi and BJP Mahila Morcha State leaders will take part in the Diksha from 11 AM to 4 PM on Friday. Read More

4. Hyderabad: BRS leaders Deshapati Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy filed their nominations for the post of MLC under the MLA quota on Thursday. The three candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Assembly premises. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and BRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy supervised the arrangements on this occasion. Prashanth Reddy, who participated in the nomination programme of Challa Venkatrami Reddy, congratulated the BRS candidates who filed their nominations. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Despite the rise in the temperature, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is yet to come out with a full-fledged Summer Action Plan – 2023 that would address the drinking water problem during the summer season. Read More



