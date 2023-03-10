Hyderabad: BRS MLC candidates file nominations

Hyderabad: BRS leaders Deshapati Srinivas, K Naveen Kumar, and Challa Venkatrami Reddy filed their nominations for the post of MLC under the MLA quota on Thursday.

The three candidates submitted their nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Assembly premises. Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and BRS General Secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy supervised the arrangements on this occasion. Prashanth Reddy, who participated in the nomination programme of Challa Venkatrami Reddy, congratulated the BRS candidates who filed their nominations.

Health Ministers T Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali, Niranjan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, Sabita Indra Reddy, Jagadishwar Reddy, Mallareddy, Government Whip Balka Suman, Guvvala Bala Raju, several MLAs, and others participated.