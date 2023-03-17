Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The city witnessed two major fire accidents on Thursday. The first was in one of the biggest commercial complex Swapnalok in Secunderabad and the other was in pharma company in Jeedimetla. About 16 were trapped in the building. Six of them died due to suffocation; doctors declared five of them brought dead while taken for treatment at Gandhi hospital. Another person is said to be serious. The six dead were identified as Sravani, Prameela, Prasanth, Triveni, Vennela and Shiva. Fire broke around 6.45 pm in fifth and soon it spread upwards. Ten fire fighters, DRF teams and police were rushed to Swapnalok Complex. Though there was lot of confusion about how many were trapped in the inferno, all related departments took up fire fighting and rescue operation in a perfect manner. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Swapnalok fire accident where as many as six youth died has filled five families of deceased in Warangal and Mahabubabad districts in sorrow. Immediately after receiving the information about the accident, the family members immediately rushed to Hyderabad and are weeping after seeing the dead bodies of their children in Gandhi Hospital. Read More

3. Hyderabad: BJP supported candidate A Venkata Narayan Reddy is leading over the BRS supported candidate G Chennakeshava Reddy in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Teachers Constituency. The Election Commission said that the final result would come by early morning on Friday. As many as 1500 personnel were working in three shifts for the counting which began after a delay of 25 minutes at 8.25 am at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. The authorities arranged 28 tables for counting and one supervisor and observer has been assigned for each table. The counting staff arranged each bundle with 100 votes and the police has imposed section 144 in the premises. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has unearthed some crucial evidence in the sensational paper leak of the competitive exams being conducted by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday. The officials found that the prime suspect in the Assistant Engineer (civil) question paper leak case Praveen Kumar had copied around five question papers of various tests to be conducted by the TSPSC. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The three BRS leaders who were nominated to the State Legislative Council under the MLA quota were declared elected unanimously. Theleaders include the OSD to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao,Deshapati Srinivas, Ch Venkatarami Reddy and K Navin Rao. Read More



