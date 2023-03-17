Secunderabad Swapnalok fire accident: Families of victims visit Gandhi hospital, seeks justice

The Swapnalok fire accident where as many as six youth died has filled five families of deceased in Warangal and Mahabubabad districts in sorrow. Immediately after receiving the information about the accident, the family members immediately rushed to Hyderabad and are weeping after seeing the dead bodies of their children in Gandhi Hospital.



The deceased were identified as Siva from Narsampeta town of Warangal district, Vennela from Marripalli of Duggondi mandal and Shravani from Khanapur Prashant from Intikanne of Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district and Pramila from Suresh Nagar near Kambalapally.



According to the information, the fire accident occurred after the fire started on the eighth floor and spread to the 7th, 6th and 5th floors. Firefighters immediately reached the spot and worked hard to control the fire. After about three hours, the fire was reduced and spread again, alerted fire officials called in additional firefighters. A total of 15 fire engines were used to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the technical team will be visiting the fire accident site today to retrieve the details on how the accident occurred.