Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Rangareddy: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of the Cyberabad Commissionerate conducted routine checks on several establishments within the Cyberabad limits on Saturday night. The establishments included eight lodges/OYO rooms, 11 farmhouses, six pubs, and 14 dhabas. During the raids, it was found that several establishments were violating the rules. The Lakshmi Villa Guest House, located in Pet Basheerabad, was allowing customers to consume ganja-filled cigarettes and liquor without permission from the excise department. Hotel Karthikeya Residency in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police station limitswere allowing prostitution on the premises. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Breakfast being the most important meal to have a fit and a healthy body is mostly skipped by youngsters due to various reasons like late for school, laziness and lot more. Hence, to make sure that people specially youngsters have their breakfast, a city based Jagathi Foundation has initiated a project 'Amrut Aahar' under which they provide breakfast to students in government schools. Apart from providing breakfast, the foundation also executes educational programmes in slum areas and make efforts to provide necessary academic assistance to students who are deprived of quality education. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that false cases of arson have been foisted against BJYM State president Bhanu Prakash and 11 others. Addressing media after a 'Mulakhat'with Bhanu Prakash and 11 others lodged in the Chanchalguda prison, he said, lakhs of unemployed youth in the State were anguished with the leak of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam papers."The youth is in agony and anguish; leak of service commission exam papers is unacceptable", Reddy asserted. Read More

4. Hyderabad: Catering to the requirements of long distance passengers Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to launch AC sleeper buses for the first time with high-tech features for the comfort of passengers. In the first phase, 16 AC sleeper buses are being put into use. These buses, designed to compete with private buses, will be available to passengers from today. The travelling experience of the passengers to commute will change henceforth. TSRTC will run these 16 new AC sleeper buses on the routes of Bengaluru and Hubbali in Karnataka, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Though residents in the city heaved a sigh of relief from scorching summer heat due to intermittent rainfall, its bad news for the mango lovers. With untimely rains and pest attacks, the production of the 'King of Indian Fruit' was below the expectations. This in turn is likely to make buying mangoes a costly affair with the prices being higher due to low supply of the fruit. Official estimates said that the yellow fruit produce will be around 20 to 30 percent less when compared to last year. Read More



