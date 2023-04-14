Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: As the Summative Assessment - II exams began for classes I to class IX on Wednesday,class VIII students were tormented by receiving the old pattern of General Science - paper I (Physical Science question paper) and new question paper pattern for Biology.Even after the Education department announced that the question pattern for classes VIII to X will be revised, the class VIII students received the same old question paper pattern. A few physical science teachers alleged that it is total failure of the board, as when they change the question paper pattern for classes VIII to X, how they can prepare question papers based on the old pattern in January when it was announced. Read More

2. Hyderabad: Members of Uttaran Bangiya Samiti are all set to celebrate six Uttarang (Bengali New Year) and along with the food festival with great fervor and enthusiasm on Sunday at Shilparamam, Madhapur. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be unveiling the 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad on Friday, the birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution, on a grand scale. Read More

4. Hyderabad: As part of the National Climate Strike for Joshimath, students of Nizam College staged a silent protest. Ruchith Asha Kamal, a first-year degree student at Nizam College, explained why they were talking about Joshimath in Hyderabad: "We believe that the crisis in Joshimath is not just an issue for one town, but rather another example of government inaction and poor planning that affects both people and nature. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Due to the unveiling of the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar near Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad City Traffic Police announced traffic diversions on Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will unveil the statue and proceed for a public meeting behind the I-Max Theatre, Necklace Rotary. The city police have requested that commuters traveling through Necklace Road to take note of the traffic diversions. According to the police, traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue, Necklace Rotary, NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli Junction, and vice versa. Read More



