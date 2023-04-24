Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: The softening of gold price to around Rs 55,750 for 22 karat gold led to glitz, glitter and sparkle at jewellery showrooms in the city on Saturday. They witnessed huge rush and steady increase in footfalls since morning. Read More

2. Hyderabad: As the holy month of Ramzan comes to an end, Muslims on Saturday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by offering prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, and families coming together greeting each other. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Even after the CBSE and ICSE boards notifying its affiliated schools in the city to follow the State government fee regulation guidelines, private schools have hiked the annual school fees by30 to 40 per cent. Parents allege that these irregularities are taking place due to lack of fee regulation committee. Read More

4. HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana trip schedule has been changed and the Minister will reach Hyderabad address a public rally at Chevella in the evening, according to BJP sources. Read More

5. Hyderabad: High political drama was witnessed in the city on Saturday evening as the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy came to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple as per the challenge he threw to BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who had alleged that the BRS party had paid Rs 25 Crore to the Congress party during Munugode Assembly bye election. The TPCC came to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar at around 6 pm and offered pooja. The Congress leader became emotional with tears in his eyes while he was speaking to media where he said he would be destroyed if he had taken money from the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. Read More



