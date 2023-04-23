Revanth 'stars' in political drama at Charminar temple, turns emotional

Hyderabad: High political drama was witnessed in the city on Saturday evening as the TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy came to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple as per the challenge he threw to BJP leader Eatala Rajender, who had alleged that the BRS party had paid Rs 25 Crore to the Congress party during Munugode Assembly bye election. The TPCC came to the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar at around 6 pm and offered pooja. The Congress leader became emotional with tears in his eyes while he was speaking to media where he said he would be destroyed if he had taken money from the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao.

Stating that no one was born to purchase him, Revanth Reddy said he had spent sleepless nights in the detention cell in Chanchalguda only for bringing out the KCR's corruption and KTR's farmhouse issue.

"I faced KCR and did not bow down to anyone after getting notices. KCR cannot purchase me even if he sells his entire properties? I was not given bail even to attend my daughter's marriage. I have everything in my life and my only target is to dethrone KCR and I will fight against him till the last drop of my blood," said Revanth Reddy. Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP leader was speaking with the mask of CM KCR. He said that Rajender would know the pain he had faced in the jail eating the jail food.

"I would not have responded if any other leader of your party made such allegations. Is this the respect you are giving to the people who are fighting against KCR? We have given our lives to fight for the last nine years. This is for our self-respect. I sold our properties to fight against KCR," said Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile Rajender said that he made these allegations while replying to a question by the reporter while talking on Singareni issue.

He said that he was not a person to do 'hulchal' in front of the media. I am not a person who runs away. If needed I will answer and I will fight against KCR," said Rajender. Rajender clarified that he had referred to how 12 out of 19 elected Congress MLAs defected from the party and joined BRS and expected the same thing would happen again.

Both these parties may join hands before or after elections, he added. Responding to the TPCC chief's swearing at the temple, Rajender said that he was not a person to use gods and swear in on father, mother or children.