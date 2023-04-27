Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : With just three days left for the inauguration of the new Secretariat building, the state government has taken up the process of speedy shifting of furniture, photocopying machines, computers and records of various departments from BRKR Bhavan to the new Secretariat building. Read More

2. Hyderabad : The strike by the artisan staff in the State Energy department was called off unconditionally on Wednesday, a day after the management of power utilities terminated the services of 200 artisans. The union leaders held discussions with TS Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao and TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy. AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, who heads the Itehad Electricity Contract Employees Union, announced that the union has agreed to withdraw the strike unconditionally and join duty immediately. Read More

3. Hyderabad : Dr Venkat Dass, Associate Professor, Dept Of Computer Science & Engineering, Osmania University, Chairman, Society for Earth Justice, Hyderabad, on Wedneday thanked City Police Commissioner for giving permission to carry out first phase of the Padayatra on Musi River rejuvenation, which started on March 29 to April 6. Read More

4. Hyderabad : Thousands of students hit the streets to protest against the management of the Guru Nanak 'University' for ruining their futures by admitting them into various courses without due recognition from the University Grants Commission. The students' reaction comes against the backdrop after the Governor TamilsaiSoundrarajan returning the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to the State government. On Wednesday, around 4,000 students took to the streets demanding for justice. Read More

5. Hyderabad : The Uppal Skywalk built at a cost of Rs 25 crore by the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) has reached its final stage of completion and is ready for inauguration. The Skywalk was designed with the objective for the convenience of the public. Around 1,000 tons of steel has been used to build the pedestrian-friendly facility. Read More



