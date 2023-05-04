Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : The departments of government can use ChatGPT to debug code or solve IT-related issues, saving the trouble of going to external vendors. Many state and local governments are exploring how AI tools like ChatGPT can change digital services they offer to residents. Read More

2. Hyderabad : In the wake of allegations of corruption in the finalisation of the bids for the maintenance of the ORR (Outer Ring Road) under TOT (Toll-Operate-And-Transfer) asset monetisation scheme, the State government has clarified that the entire tendering process was done transparently and awarded the contract to IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited. Read More

3. Hyderabad : The University of Hyderabad (UoH) ranked 10th among universities and 19th under overall category in the NIRF rankings 2022, has announced admission to Ph.D. programmes through an All-India entrance examination and eligible NET JRF candidates. Candidates are required to apply online through the University website: http://acad.uohyd.ac.in. Online Application starts on May 1 and last date for submitting the Online Application is May 25. Read More

4. Hyderabad : Many areas in the Nampally circle have been bearing the brunt of waterlogging with each heavy rain for the last several years. Nampally, Mallepally, Aghapura, Begum Bazar, have high chances of getting inundated this monsoon if the pending works are not taken up immediately. Read More

5. Hyderabad : The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s sixth council meeting on Wednesday ended abruptly with the zonal commissioners and HMWSSB officials walking out. Read More



