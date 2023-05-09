Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad: Touching an emotional chord, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said, it is nine years since “Sonia Amma” took a tough decision to carve a new state knowing well that Congress would lose power because she cared for the aspirations of the people of Telangana. But the BRS government had cheated the people of the state and turned it into their ‘Jagir.’ Read More

2. Rangareddy: BJP Shadnagar incharge Nelli Srivardhan Reddy, along with State BJP Youth leader Mithun Reddy, Assembly convenor Dr. T. Vijay Kumar, Palamuru Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Depalli Ashok Goud, and Narasimha, have demanded changes in the treatment of workers by Kothur Industrial Estate owners. This demand comes in the aftermath of the suicide of Pasam Suresh, a laborer from Timmapur village in Kothur mandal, on Sunday. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Once again the Hyderabad Metro passengers traveling on the red line were stranded at various stations for about 30 minutes on Monday as its services were affected due to a technical glitch. According to the Hyderabad Metro officials, there was a technical snag in the signaling system at Yousufguda station signaling affecting services in the section. It was rectified in about 20 minutes and normal operations were resumed. Read More

4. Hyderabad: The upgradation works of the Secunderabad railway station has been moving at a brisk pace as the major works with regard to the temporary booking office and RPF building along with a 9.5 lakh litre capacity underground water tanks are in fast progress. Read More

5. Hyderabad: Telangana Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety, Shikha Goel while participating in the training of Medical Officers said that Medical Examination is an important aspect in ensuring conviction to the accused in all the Medico-Legal cases. Read More



