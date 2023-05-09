Hyderabad: Additional DGP participates in medical officers training

Hyderabad: Telangana Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety, Shikha Goel while participating in the training of Medical Officers said that Medical Examination is an important aspect in ensuring conviction to the accused in all the Medico-Legal cases.

Their skill, knowledge and handling of the evidence is very crucial”.

Systematic and proper collection of Medical evidence to bring the guilty to book was an important link in the chain leading to better prosecution said Shikha adding that the prosecution plays a pivotal role in criminal justice system. Successful prosecution in sexual abuse crimes leading to convictions will reassure the society that the State Agencies are serious.

A two-day “workshop” for doctors was conducted at the Women Safety Wing so as to improve their knowledge and skills, in collection and preservation of Forensic evidence during Medico-Legal examination of victim of Rape/child sexual abuse (CSA) crimes.

85 Medical Officers from Teaching Hospitals this is District Hospitals and Area Hospitals attended this workshop.

Goel stressed upon the need for sensitivity towards victims of crime and lauded the medical officers for their yeoman service in bringing justice to these victims through proper collection and examination of medical evidence.