Hyderabad Metro services hit by technical glitch

Hyderabad: Once again the Hyderabad Metro passengers traveling on the red line were stranded at various stations for about 30 minutes on Monday as its services were affected due to a technical glitch.

According to the Hyderabad Metro officials, there was a technical snag in the signaling system at Yousufguda station signaling affecting services in the section. It was rectified in about 20 minutes and normal operations were resumed.

The officials maintained that it is not anything unusual; it is normal; sometimes this type of problem occurs. However, operations were resumed immediately post the correction. After half an hour of intense efforts by the HMRL technical team, the glitch was finally rectified.

The delay in trains resulted in a heavy rush of commuters who were eager to reach their destinations on time. The situation at Ameerpet station was chaotic, with platforms becoming overcrowded.