Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : Although Telangana State has made significant progress in implementing technology for efficient civic administration, the State’s Registration and Stamps department is facing technical glitches in providing prompt services to customers seeking property registration on a daily basis. Read More

2. Hyderabad : The University Grants Commission (UGC) is to launch its re-designed website on Monday to make it more user-friendly, informative and dynamic. The new changes have been brought in line with NEP-2020 to support universities and colleges to transform higher education into word class education. Read More

3. Hyderabad : The Universities Teachers' Association (C) Telangana State (UTACTS) on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to regularise the services of contract teachers (assistant professors) working in 12 State universities, including Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam. Read More

4. Hyderabad : Hyderabad students have come out with flying colours in the ICSE(class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. Few affiliated schools secured 100% results for both Class X and XII students with the top scores ranging between 90% to 99.6%. Read More

5. Hyderabad : Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the Mother's Day celebrations, along with senior mothers above 70 years of the Raj Bhavan Parivar and young women who recently became first-time mothers, at a function held to mark the International Mother's Day at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. She felicitated and congratulated them. Read More



