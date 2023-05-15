Hyderabad: UTACTS appeals to CM K Chandrashekar Rao to regularise services

Hyderabad : The Universities Teachers' Association (C) Telangana State (UTACTS) on Sunday appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to regularise the services of contract teachers (assistant professors) working in 12 State universities, including Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam.

Addressing the media here, UTACTS representatives said contract lecturers have been working and seeking "regularisation/absorption of services of those working in 12 universities as promised by the CM", and also as per GO 16 of February 26, 2016.

The UTACTS members recalled that the government had regularised the services of contract degree, polytechnic and junior college lecturers. “The prerequisite qualification for degree and polytechnic lecturers is UGC / AICTE norms, similar to the university teachers. "We also come underGO 16 to regularise the services," they added.

The contract teachers asked the government to consider regularisation of their services, as they are working against budget-sanctioned vacant posts possessing all requisite qualifications, as per UGC/AICTE norms.

They clarified that there would not be a huge additional burden on the government by regularising their services. Also there would be no legal issues as several States have already regularised services of contract and part-time university lecturers bringing introducing special acts in their respective Assemblies.

Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi have passed special acts and regularised the services of contract and part-time university teachers.

“Besides, the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also brought in an order in 2008 for the regularisation of services in Andhra University. An order in 2006 was brought in for the same purpose in Osmania University, said president of UTACTS Dr. A Parshuram.