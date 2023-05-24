Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates

1. Hyderabad : After being neglected for several decades, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is all set to restore the 165-year-old ‘Jail Khana’. On Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Twitter announced the restoration. Replying to a tweet of historian Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, Arvind Kumar informed that the HMDA will take up the restoration works of the heritage structure. Read More

2. Hyderabad : Though the Hyderabad city traffic police take various measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and road safety, the demand for taxi/cab stands by the drivers remains unfulfilled. The Motor Cab Driver unions have put forth a demand to set up taxi stands across Greater Hyderabad. Though over 1.25 lakh aggregators and app-based cabs are running in Greater Hyderabad, there are no taxi stands in the city. Read More

3. Hyderabad : To ensure better facilities for the Haj pilgrims attending Haj this year, the Telangana State Haj Committee Chairman Mohammed Saleem, Executive Officer B Shafiullah along other officers inspected GMR Airport in Shamshabad on Tuesday. Read More

4. Hyderabad : On the eve of 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana formation Day that begins on June 2, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chalked out calendar of events which includes distribution of Podu land titles to the Tribals, housing plots to the poor, foundation stone to multi-specialty NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. Sector wise focus will be given each day during the 21-day celebrations and organise special programmes on a grand scale. Read More

5. Hyderabad : Telangana State Biodiversity Board observed the International Day for Biological Diversity 2023 with great fervor on Tuesday at the prestigious Bhaskara Auditorium, BM Birla Centre. The annual event aims to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity while addressing the immediate threats it faces. This year’s celebration revolved around the theme, “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity,” focusing on the implementation of the “Kunming-Montreal Global Diversity Framework” and its associated targets. Read More



