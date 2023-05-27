Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates- 27-05-2023

1. Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra flagged off two Traffic Task Force vehicles at Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Friday. Read More

2. Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has finalised a schedule for the annual Ashadam Bonalu festivities which will begin at Golkonda on June 22. Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Labour Minister Malla Reddy held a meeting with officials concerned here on Friday and reviewed the arrangements for ensuing smooth conduct of Bonalu. Read More

3. Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping every meeting convened by the Centre. Read More

4. Hyderabad: A month-long theatre workshop will be organised at Ravindra Bharathi, in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, and Global Entertainment and Media Services. The workshop will commence with auditions scheduled for May 27 and 28 at the conference hall of Ravindra Bharathi. Read More

5. Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committeepresident A Revanth Reddy continued his tirade against the State government on finalising the tenders to IRB developers for ORR (Outer Ring Road) maintenance. He alleged that the ORR ‘Toll Scam’ was bigger than Delhi Liquor scam. Read More



