Toe party line or face action: BJP high command to 'rebels'

Hyderabad: The BJP high command is serious on 'dissidents' in Telangana party unit and warned of taking action against leaders who are not following the party discipline. A delegation of BJP leaders, led by State unit president Bandi Sanjay, met party in- charge Tarun Chugh in Delhi and is learnt to have complained about growing faction groups. It is learnt that the party leadership has told the delegation it would take severe action against those who talk against the State party chief.

Chugh expressed anger over 'misinformation' against the BJP in media. He questioned the 'attacks' on the BJP leaders by TRS activists. "People want to teach a lesson to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and were gearing up to remove him from the post; hence he was talking about the federal front", he said.

The State leadership also complained against the media house of the CM for the 'propaganda' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP leaders alleged that these media houses, owned by the TRS chief, were spewing venom against those who were part of Telangana agitation and anti-TRS. The media units were distorting Modi's comments in Parliament.

The leaders lodged a complaint with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi. Bandi said the forces which were part of Telangana agitation and now questioning the TRS miss-rule were being targeted and attacked in the name of sentiment and also confusing people with lies. He alleged that public money was spent in the name of advertisement to these media organisations.

Meanwhile, some senior BJP leaders facing allegations of going against the party, have said that they were not part of the dissidents group. Leaders like Nagurao Namoji, Chinta Sambamurthy, Venkataramani, Papa Rao clarified that they were never a part of the meeting organised by dissidents. They said news pertaining to them was a creation of the media and added that they would strive for the party.