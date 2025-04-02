Toll Hike on Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road Begins April 1, 2025

Starting April 1, 2025, traveling on Hyderabad's 158-kilometer Outer Ring Road (ORR) will become more expensive, as toll charges across various vehicle categories have been revised.

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), under the HMDA, has approved the toll rate increase for M/s IRB Golconda Expressway Limited, the company managing the ORR. The new toll rates will take effect at midnight on Tuesday and will impact the estimated 1.5 to 2 lakh vehicles that use the ORR daily.

For private cars, jeeps, vans, and light vehicles, the toll charge will rise from Rs 2.34 per km to Rs 2.44 per km. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and minibuses will now be charged Rs 3.94 per km, up from Rs 3.77 per km. Toll fees for buses and two-axle trucks will increase from Rs 6.69 per km to Rs 7 per km. Overall, the hike ranges between 3% to 5%, depending on the vehicle category.

The toll adjustment is part of a contract clause that allows for annual toll increases, in line with the wholesale price index (WPI). The new rates, which are based on the distance traveled on the ORR, will be rounded off to the nearest Rs 10 as per government guidelines. The revised toll rate charts will be displayed at all toll booths for public awareness.

The IRB Golconda Expressway Limited, which maintains the ORR under a 30-year concession agreement with HMDA, had paid an upfront amount of Rs 7,380 crore for this contract, which began in August 2023. Unlike national highways, urban expressways like the ORR operate under different toll norms that are not funded by the central government.

The ORR is a fully access-controlled, eight-lane expressway designed to provide signal-free movement with interchanges instead of criss-crossing traffic. The toll fees will vary based on the distance users travel along the route.

Motorists are urged to cooperate with the new toll structure and can visit the HMDA website (www.hmda.gov.in) for detailed information on the updated rates, including daily and monthly pass options.