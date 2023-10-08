Live
Just In
Tollywood drug case haunts actor Navdeep
ED issues notice to actor summoning him to appear before it on October 10
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials have served notices on Telugu actor Navdeep asking him to appear before the national probing agency on October 10.
The ED will question the film actor in connection with the Tollywood drug scandal which created a sensation in the Telugu film industry in 2017. The probing agency issued notice to the actor under section 41A of the CrPC seeking his appearance.
The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) had recently questioned Navdeep regarding a case which was booked by the Gudimalkapur police in September. TSNAB Director CV Anand had already said the actor was allegedly in contact with Nigerian drug peddlers, who were arrested in a joint operation by TSNAB and Gudimalkapur police in Bengaluru.