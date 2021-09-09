Tollywood drugs case: After Rana Daggubati, actor Ravi Teja appears before ED in Hyderabad

Tollywood actor Ravi Teja along with his driver Srinivas appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case pertaining to the drugs case back in 2017. The actor arrived at ED's office directly from his guest house.



The ED officials is said to be questioning the actor about his bank transactions with the drug supplier with Kelvin. Earlier, Ravi Teja and his driver were also appeared before the excise officials.



The Enforcement Directorate has sent notices to 12 people from the film industry including actor Navdeep who will appear before ED on September 13 along with F-Club general manager. Mumaith Khan, Tanish and Tarun will also appear before ED on September 15, 17 and 22 respectively.



Director Puri Jagannath, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, and actors Rana Dagubbati and Nandu already appeared before the ED and submitted their bank statements.