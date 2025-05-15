Live
Tollywood Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Misconduct and Traffic Violation
Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas has been booked by Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police for driving in the wrong lane and misbehaving with a traffic officer.
Moreover, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony.
Sai Srinivas, who resides in the Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he was heading home. The police have filed a case against him, and there are possibilities of further investigation. It remains to be seen what response the actor will give. Here's the full story:
On Tuesday, May 13, in the evening, actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony. The traffic constable stopped his car. The alert constable managed to avoid the collision at the last moment.
రాంగ్ రూట్ లో కార్ డ్రైవింగ్— Telangana Awaaz (@telanganaawaaz) May 13, 2025
నటుడు బెల్లంకొండ ను వెనక్కి పంపిన ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్..!
నటుడు బెల్లంకొండ శ్రీనివాస్ జూబ్లీహిల్స్ లో రాంగ్ రూట్ లో కారును తీసుకెళ్లడానికి యత్నించాడు... ఈ క్రమంలో కారు అక్కడే విధుల్లో ఉన్న ట్రాఫిక్ కానిస్టేబుల్ కు తాకినంత పనిచేసింది..!
దీంతో… pic.twitter.com/BYcE9MA2lR