  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Tollywood Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Misconduct and Traffic Violation

Tollywood Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Misconduct and Traffic Violation
x
Highlights

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas has been booked by Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills police for driving in the wrong lane and misbehaving with a traffic officer.

A case has been filed against Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for driving in the wrong lane and behaving rudely with a traffic police officer. The Jubilee Hills Police in Hyderabad have registered the case.

Moreover, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony.

Sai Srinivas, who resides in the Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he was heading home. The police have filed a case against him, and there are possibilities of further investigation. It remains to be seen what response the actor will give. Here's the full story:

On Tuesday, May 13, in the evening, actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony. The traffic constable stopped his car. The alert constable managed to avoid the collision at the last moment.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick