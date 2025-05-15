Tollywood Hero Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas Booked for Misconduct and Traffic Violation

A case has been filed against Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas for driving in the wrong lane and behaving rudely with a traffic police officer. The Jubilee Hills Police in Hyderabad have registered the case.

Moreover, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony.

Sai Srinivas, who resides in the Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills, was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol when he was heading home. The police have filed a case against him, and there are possibilities of further investigation. It remains to be seen what response the actor will give. Here's the full story:

On Tuesday, May 13, in the evening, actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas drove his car in the wrong lane in Jubilee Hills Journalist Colony. The traffic constable stopped his car. The alert constable managed to avoid the collision at the last moment.







