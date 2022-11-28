Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Stating that over 3,000 persons were waiting for organ transplantation, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the government would start an organ transplantation block in Gandhi Hospital. He urged people to come forward for organ donation.

2. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stressed the need to protect the diverse cultural traditions forming the bedrock of unity in the country's diversity.



3. After hosting an awareness program for the past week on wrong-side driving and triple riding, the Hyderabad Traffic Police, starting from Monday, will book cases against violators. A fine of Rs 1700 for wrong-side driving and Rs 1,200 for triple riding will be imposed.



4. Locals upset over official apathy towards the Amber Lake in Nizampet and also due to confusion whether it falls in GHMC limits or in Nizampet civic body, and vexed, take up the issue on Twitter.

5. The long-pending Metro Rail phase in Old city promised in the current Financial Year budget has now fizzled out as KTR has announced the expansion of Metro Rail with 63 km and informed that CM KCR will lay the foundation of the 31-km long Airport Express Metro Corridor from Mindspace junction to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on December 9



