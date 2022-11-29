Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

2. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao released `100 crore for the MMTS phase II project on Monday

3. The use of motorbikes by minors aged between 12 to 17 years as their mode of transport to schools and colleges has become rampant in the city event after several measures have been taken by the Hyderabad Traffic police to ensure traffic violations.

4. A two-day workshop 'Creating Profound Impact through Multidisciplinary Collaborations (CPIMC-2022)' commences at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). It is part of the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Australia, and IICT joint collaboration



5. The Telangana High Court Advocates' Association organized a function on the occasion of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule's death anniversary on Monday. Floral tributes were paid to Phule's portrait in the High Court Bar Association hall.



