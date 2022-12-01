Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The remand report of Amit Arora, a close associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday has made some sensational revelations. For the first time, the name of TRS leader and MLC Kavitha was figured in the report that was submitted to the Delhi CBI court.

2. Dubbin TRS an 'Ek Niranjan' party, Stat BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao all time contemplates how to destroy and drown others.

3. Keeping his promise to adopt the Munugodu Assembly constituency if the TRS candidate wins the bypoll, TRS working president KT Rama Rao(KTR) has decided to visit the constituency on Thursday.

4. Former Finance Minister and Huzbrabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Wednesday described as false the State government's claim of spending 90 percent of its borrowings on capital expenditure.

5. With the rising number of sexual abuse cases being reported in schools, parents are voicing concern over the lack of security facilities, especially in government schools. Parents and a few child activists opine that more preventive measures need to be taken. Each school should have a counselor



