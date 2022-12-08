Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. The Government-run school teachers in the city, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts have opposed the decision of the Education Department of implementing Geo-Attendance by using a mobile app, for both teaching and non-teaching staff and questioned why the contract of handling the app is given to a private mobile agency?





2. Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to the State government's laxity, parents are all set to file a contempt petition against it. The reason is, it...









3. The march was held demanding the demolition of the Governor system in the country The police tried to stop the march at the Khairtabad leading to a heated argument between the CPI and police

4. GHMC: The long-pending works of laying a 1000-meter RCC Sewer Pipeline from Balkapur Nala Military area to Ek Minar Madina Masjid worth Rs 4.5 crore in Ahmed Nagar Ward, Khairatabad Zone was approved Another project in Ahmed Nagar to construct RCC box drain works at a cost of Rs 9.75 crore from Balkapur Nala to Rethi Bowli Junction in Mehdipatnam













5. With over 2.8 lakh cameras, Telangana stands first in the country In each colony at least 2 dozen cameras were installed by the residents and colony associations, but hardly any camera was seen functioning





































