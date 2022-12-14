Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates Today

1. Osmania Technology Business Incubator and Centre for Digital Education Technology, Osmania University in association with uLektz Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd is going to co-organise the National summit 2022 on Education 5.0 for augmentation of higher educational institutions on December 17 from 10 am to 5 pm at Central Facilities for Research and Development Building, OU campus.





2. Hyderabad: Demand Osmania University cancel the detention system and change the existing credit system





3. Under the impact of cyclone Mandous, some parts of Hyderabad city on Tuesday received light rains.





4. Cyberabad Commissionerate announced traffic diversion from December 14 to December 28 as the GHMC will be taking up road works at Kothaguda Junction under the limits of Gachibowli Traffic Police station.





5. Officials asked to prepare proposals for the establishment of a state-of-the-art ropeway for the convenience of the devotees visiting the Manyamkonda Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple































